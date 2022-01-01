Chimichangas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chimichangas
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Chimichangas
|$16.50
Two crispy flour tortillas with cheese, and chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, Cotija and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Chicken Tamales
|$3.99
|Revuelta
|$0.00
|Corona
|$6.00
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Gourmet Parilla Bowl
|$0.00
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
|Carne Asada
|$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
|Chimichanga
|$0.00
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|House Guacamole
|$8.99
Smash avocado with cilantro, lime & jalapenos
|Chile con queso
|$7.99
Texas style queso served with chips and salsa.
|Classic Quesadilla Chicken Tinga
|$17.50
Flour tortilla, tinga, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$17.00
Chips stacked with choice of meat, black beans, Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh fried jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, and cheese, fried and topped with house red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
|Guacamole Dip
|$9.00
Made with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
House-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo.
|Salsa & Chips
|$8.00
House-made salsa topped with fresh cilantro and served with freshly fried corn chips.
|Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)
|$13.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken, cabbage, avocado crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas.