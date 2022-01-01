Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chimichangas

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichangas$16.50
Two crispy flour tortillas with cheese, and chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, Cotija and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tamales$3.99
Revuelta$0.00
Corona$6.00
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gourmet Parilla Bowl$0.00
Mexican rice bowl with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, red onion escabeche, corn salsa roja
Carne Asada$19.99
Our famous skirt steak seasoned with our proprietary spices served with guacamole, pico de gallo, warm torillas
Chimichanga$0.00
with cheeseinside, topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
Laredos Grill image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Guacamole$8.99
Smash avocado with cilantro, lime & jalapenos
Chile con queso$7.99
Texas style queso served with chips and salsa.
Classic Quesadilla Chicken Tinga$17.50
Flour tortilla, tinga, mexican cheeses, crema & pico
More about Laredos Grill
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Nachos$17.00
Chips stacked with choice of meat, black beans, Jack cheese, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions, fresh fried jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chimichanga$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, beans, and cheese, fried and topped with house red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip$9.00
Made with fresh avocado, cilantro, lime juice, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with spicy pico de gallo and queso fresco.
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
House-made guacamole topped with pico de gallo.
Salsa & Chips$8.00
House-made salsa topped with fresh cilantro and served with freshly fried corn chips.
Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)$13.00
Spicy red chile, onion, and tomato-braised chicken, cabbage, avocado crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas.
More about Little Water Cantina

