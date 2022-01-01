Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE

508 2nd AVE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap$15.59
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PASTA$17.95
Pablo Y Pablo

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN$5.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cotija and cilantro
CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap$15.59
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.
Salumi Artisan Cured Meats

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Club$0.00
