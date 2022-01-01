Chipotle chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
508 2nd AVE, Seattle
|Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$15.59
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.
More about uneeda burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy
|$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN PASTA
|$17.95
More about Pablo Y Pablo
Pablo Y Pablo
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN
|$5.50
crispy cabbage, aioli verde, cotija and cilantro
|CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Chipotle Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$15.59
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa tortilla. Served with gourmet fries.