Chips and salsa in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about The Matador
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
More about EL CAMINO
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Chips & Salsa Molcajete
|$6.00
house made corn chips and
salsa molcajete (GF) (VEG)
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.50
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chips Salsa Guacamole
|$9.00
House made chips, salsa, chunky quacamole,
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Chips & 6oz Salsa
|$5.00
More about Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
More about El Sirenito
SEAFOOD
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chips Salsa
|$4.00
house-made corn tortilla chips & salsa
|Chips Salsa Guac
|$9.00
house-made corn tortilla chips, salsa & guac
More about BARRIO
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|CHIPS & SALSA
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Salsa & Chips
|$7.00
House-made salsa topped with fresh cilantro.