Chips and salsa in Seattle

Chips & Salsa image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about The Matador
Chips & Salsa image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.00
More about The Matador
f1204c35-364b-441a-8fd2-0c1be88d3333 image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa Molcajete$6.00
house made corn chips and
salsa molcajete (GF) (VEG)
More about EL CAMINO
CHIPS & SALSA image

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Chips Salsa Guacamole image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips Salsa Guacamole$9.00
House made chips, salsa, chunky quacamole,
More about Fonda La Catrina
Chips & 6oz Salsa image

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & 6oz Salsa$5.00
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Chips and Salsa image

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
More about Laredos Grill
4603b0b0-a9dc-4026-af17-249e3525366e image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips Salsa$4.00
house-made corn tortilla chips & salsa
Chips Salsa Guac$9.00
house-made corn tortilla chips, salsa & guac
More about El Sirenito
CHIPS & SALSA image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno
More about BARRIO
Salsa & Chips image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$7.00
House-made salsa topped with fresh cilantro.
More about Little Water Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 oz Chips And Salsa TO GO$5.00
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

