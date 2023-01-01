Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co - University Village

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar$4.25
Rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate
More about Pasta & Co - University Village
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THEO CHOCOLATE CHOC BAR DRK ORAN ORG$4.39
THEO CHOCOLATE CHOC BAR DRK ORAN ORG
Chocolate Ruby Cacao Bar$3.99
More about Wildwood Market
Item pic

 

Hot Cakes

1650 E Olive Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Theo Chocolate Bar$0.00
Sea Salt - Salty and sweet: Better together. Made from rich, organic 70% dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, this bar is the perfect combination of flavors.
Salted Almond - One amazing treat with all your favorite flavors. Made with rich 70% dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a pinch of salt, this bar is part salty, part crunchy, and completely delicious.
Hazelnut Crisp - When the right ingredients come together, delicious things happen. Theo took the delicious combination of hazelnut and 45% milk chocolate and added puffed quinoa for the perfect crunch.
Also check out Theo seasonal flavors throughout the year.
Organic, Fair for Life, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten Free
More about Hot Cakes

