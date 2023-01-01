Chocolate bars in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Pasta & Co - University Village
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar
|$4.25
Rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|THEO CHOCOLATE CHOC BAR DRK ORAN ORG
|$4.39
THEO CHOCOLATE CHOC BAR DRK ORAN ORG
|Chocolate Ruby Cacao Bar
|$3.99
Hot Cakes
1650 E Olive Way, Seattle
|Theo Chocolate Bar
|$0.00
Sea Salt - Salty and sweet: Better together. Made from rich, organic 70% dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, this bar is the perfect combination of flavors.
Salted Almond - One amazing treat with all your favorite flavors. Made with rich 70% dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a pinch of salt, this bar is part salty, part crunchy, and completely delicious.
Hazelnut Crisp - When the right ingredients come together, delicious things happen. Theo took the delicious combination of hazelnut and 45% milk chocolate and added puffed quinoa for the perfect crunch.
Also check out Theo seasonal flavors throughout the year.
Organic, Fair for Life, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten Free