Chocolate bars in Seattle

Sea Salt - Salty and sweet: Better together. Made from rich, organic 70% dark chocolate with a pinch of sea salt, this bar is the perfect combination of flavors.

Salted Almond - One amazing treat with all your favorite flavors. Made with rich 70% dark chocolate, toasted almonds, and a pinch of salt, this bar is part salty, part crunchy, and completely delicious.

Hazelnut Crisp - When the right ingredients come together, delicious things happen. Theo took the delicious combination of hazelnut and 45% milk chocolate and added puffed quinoa for the perfect crunch.

Also check out Theo seasonal flavors throughout the year.

Organic, Fair for Life, Non-GMO, Soy Free, Kosher, Vegan, Gluten Free

