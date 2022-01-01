Chocolate cake in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
Chocolate truffle cake with salted caramel and kahlua whipped cream
More about Cafe Lago
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Slice$7.95
More about Pasta & Co
Consumer pic

 

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9LB Porter Chocolate Cake- Slice$9.50
Dark Chocolate Cake, 9lb Porter Beer, Semi-Sweet Ganache
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Item pic

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.75
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$5.95
Don`t feel guilty with our Chocolate Mousse cake. It`s flourless and is made without any gluten ingredients.
More about Modena
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Harry's Chocolate Cake$12.00
A big slice of our Chocolate Cake served with Strawberry Coulis and Chantilly Cream
More about Harry's Beach House
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate cheese cake$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
Item pic

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee Cake$5.25
(GLUTEN-FREE)
More about Cafe Flora
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matcha Chocolate Cake$6.00
Decadent, rich matcha white chocolate cake. It's almost a matcha brownie
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
More about Nana's Green Tea
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Harry's Big Chocolate Cake$12.00
A big 'ol slice of our freshly baked Chocolate Cake
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
a homemade rich, decadent, fudge like chocolate cake with raspberry sauce and seasonal fruit
GF
More about Grappa Restaurants
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake$9.00
Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Icing & Sprinkles$8.00
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
The Flora Bakehouse image

 

The Flora Bakehouse

1511 S Lucile St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Orange Chocolate Coffee Cake (GF)$40.00
Almond, tcho dark chocolate, and orange zest. Serves 10.
Purchase frozen to save for later or fresh for enjoying soon!
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
More about The Flora Bakehouse

