Chocolate cake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate cake
PIZZA
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Chocolate Truffle Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate truffle cake with salted caramel and kahlua whipped cream
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|9LB Porter Chocolate Cake- Slice
|$9.50
Dark Chocolate Cake, 9lb Porter Beer, Semi-Sweet Ganache
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$5.75
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
|$5.95
Don`t feel guilty with our Chocolate Mousse cake. It`s flourless and is made without any gluten ingredients.
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Harry's Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A big slice of our Chocolate Cake served with Strawberry Coulis and Chantilly Cream
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee Cake
|$5.25
(GLUTEN-FREE)
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Matcha Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Decadent, rich matcha white chocolate cake. It's almost a matcha brownie
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Harry's Big Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A big 'ol slice of our freshly baked Chocolate Cake
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
a homemade rich, decadent, fudge like chocolate cake with raspberry sauce and seasonal fruit
GF
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chocolate Caramel Lava Cake
|$9.00
Warm chocolate torte filled with caramel and topped with chopped walnuts. Served with chocolate sauce and à la mode.
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chocolate Cake w/Vanilla Icing & Sprinkles
|$8.00
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
The Flora Bakehouse
1511 S Lucile St, Seattle
|Orange Chocolate Coffee Cake (GF)
|$40.00
Almond, tcho dark chocolate, and orange zest. Serves 10.
Purchase frozen to save for later or fresh for enjoying soon!
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.