Chocolate chip cookies in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.36
Classic Chocolate Chip
Item pic

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
JM’s salted chocolate chip cookie$3.00
JM's recipe bakes to a crispy edge with a chewy center, and features Theo chocolate
World Pizza LLC image

 

World Pizza LLC

672 S King St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chips, butter & love!
Chocolate chip Cookie image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Salumi Online Catering image

 

Salumi Online Catering

404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
