Chocolate chip cookies in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Harried & Hungry
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.36
Classic Chocolate Chip
TAPAS
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
926 12th Ave, Seattle
|JM’s salted chocolate chip cookie
|$3.00
JM's recipe bakes to a crispy edge with a chewy center, and features Theo chocolate
World Pizza LLC
672 S King St, Seattle
|Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chips, butter & love!
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$6.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75