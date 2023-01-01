Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Item pic

 

Jack's Chicken Shack

228 9th Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Chop Salad$16.99
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
More about Jack's Chicken Shack
Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Chop Salad$14.99
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
More about Jack's BBQ
Item pic

 

5 Spot Cafe

1502 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Chop Salad$18.00
Breaded chicken, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce, cheddar and Pepper Jack shredded cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing and corn salsa.
More about 5 Spot Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Pecan Pies

Chicken Biryani

Gyoza

Samosa

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Crab Rangoon

Thai Salad

Larb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1126 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (690 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (383 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston