Chopped chicken salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Jack's Chicken Shack
228 9th Avenue North, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Chop Salad
|$16.99
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.99
Fried chicken tops crisp iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, black eyed peas, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, scallions and sharp cheddar. Served with creamy roasted garlic ranch!