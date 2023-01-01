Chorizo burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Citizen Coffee
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Chorizo Salsa Verde Burrito
|$14.95
Spicy chorizo, mexican cheese, herb roasted potatoes, black beans, scrambled egg, house made avocado poblano crema, wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Breakfast BURRITO Chorizo
|$0.00
scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, crispy potatoes, caramelized onions, queso, cilantro
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Chorizo Verde Burrito
|$10.25
Chorizo verde with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Special - Chorizo Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled Egg, Fried Potatoes, Pork Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Cliantro, Flour Tortilla.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Chorizo---Burrito
|$14.00