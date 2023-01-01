Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Item pic

 

Citizen Coffee

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo Salsa Verde Burrito$14.95
Spicy chorizo, mexican cheese, herb roasted potatoes, black beans, scrambled egg, house made avocado poblano crema, wrapped in a warm tortilla.
More about Citizen Coffee
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast BURRITO Chorizo$0.00
scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, crispy potatoes, caramelized onions, queso, cilantro
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Consumer pic

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Verde Burrito$10.25
Chorizo verde with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
More about TnT Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Special - Chorizo Burrito$9.00
Scrambled Egg, Fried Potatoes, Pork Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Cliantro, Flour Tortilla.
More about Wildwood Market
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo---Burrito$14.00
More about Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco Seattle

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Potato Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and house-made chorizo and potato.
More about Rocket Taco Seattle

