Churrasco in Seattle

Botteco Brazil
Botteco Brazil
14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline
|Brazilian Churrasco Especial
|$26.50
Our Prime Steak (Picanha) 10 oz, Grilled, Cooked on the Charbroiler. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black Beans with smoked Pork Sausage, French fries, Brazilian style potato salad and Farofa (Toasted and Seasoning Yucca Flour).
|Churrasco Side
|$15.00
Beef Coulotte, garlic Sirloin, chicken wrapped bacon. Choose the meat and meat temperature.
|Brazilian Churrasco
|$23.90
Choice of Beef Coulotte, Garlic Sirloin and Chicken wrapped bacon. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain smoked pork sausage),potato salad, and farofa.
Choice of any meat. It can have all three or just one , the amount is for one person meal. You choose.
Botteco Brazil - Queen Anne - 15 Nickerson Street Suite F
Botteco Brazil - Queen Anne - 15 Nickerson Street Suite F
15 Nickerson Street Suite F, Seattle
