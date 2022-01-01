Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve churrasco

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Botteco Brazil

14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Brazilian Churrasco Especial$26.50
Our Prime Steak (Picanha) 10 oz, Grilled, Cooked on the Charbroiler. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black Beans with smoked Pork Sausage, French fries, Brazilian style potato salad and Farofa (Toasted and Seasoning Yucca Flour).
Churrasco Side$15.00
Beef Coulotte, garlic Sirloin, chicken wrapped bacon. Choose the meat and meat temperature.
Brazilian Churrasco$23.90
Choice of Beef Coulotte, Garlic Sirloin and Chicken wrapped bacon. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain smoked pork sausage),potato salad, and farofa.
Choice of any meat. It can have all three or just one , the amount is for one person meal. You choose.
More about Botteco Brazil
Item pic

 

Botteco Brazil - Queen Anne - 15 Nickerson Street Suite F

15 Nickerson Street Suite F, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brazilian Churrasco$23.90
Choice of Beef Coulotte, Garlic Sirloin and Chicken wrapped bacon. Served with a side of jasmine rice, Brazilian style black beans (contain smoked pork sausage),potato salad, and farofa.
Choice of any meat. It can have all three or just one , the amount is for one person meal. You choose.
Brazilian Churrasco Especial$26.50
Our Prime Steak (Picanha) 10 oz, Grilled, Cooked on the Charbroiler. Served with garlic jasmine rice, Black Beans with smoked Pork Sausage, French fries, Brazilian style potato salad and Farofa (Toasted and Seasoning Yucca Flour).
Churrasco Side$15.00
Beef Coulotte, garlic Sirloin, chicken wrapped bacon. Choose the meat and meat temperature.
More about Botteco Brazil - Queen Anne - 15 Nickerson Street Suite F

