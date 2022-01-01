Cinnamon rolls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Cloud City Coffee
8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Icing
|$5.01
Meet The Moon Cafe
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|CINNAMON ROLL
|$9.00
cream cheese icing
Armistice Coffee Roosevelt
6717 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.95
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.50
Topped with cream cheese frosting & maple toasted pecans. (VEGAN)
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
2001 4th Avenue, Seattle
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$32.00
6 pack frozen, oven ready
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Sabine Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
brown sugar, cardamom, cinnamon, pistachio, coconut milk icing