Cinnamon rolls in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Cloud City Coffee

8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Icing$5.01
More about Cloud City Coffee
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Mainstay Provisions
CINNAMON ROLL image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet The Moon Cafe

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLL$9.00
cream cheese icing
More about Meet The Moon Cafe
Item pic

 

Armistice Coffee Roosevelt

6717 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.95
More about Armistice Coffee Roosevelt
Item pic

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$8.50
Topped with cream cheese frosting & maple toasted pecans. (VEGAN)
More about Cafe Flora
Cinnamon Rolls image

 

Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls$32.00
6 pack frozen, oven ready
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
Item pic

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sabine Cinnamon Roll$8.00
brown sugar, cardamom, cinnamon, pistachio, coconut milk icing
More about Sabine
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about The Hart and The Hunter

