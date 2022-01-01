Clam chowder in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve clam chowder

Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Creamy Clam and Bacon Chowder image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creamy Clam & Bacon Chowder
spiced bacon goldfish crackers
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$8.25
Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices
More about Pike Place Chowder

