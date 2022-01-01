Clam chowder in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve clam chowder
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Creamy Clam & Bacon Chowder
spiced bacon goldfish crackers
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|CLAM CHOWDER - BOWL
|$14.00
creamy Northwest-style
Pike Place Chowder
1530 Post Alley, Seattle
|New England Clam Chowder
|$8.25
Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices