Cobb salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cobb salad

Jack's BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
More about Jack's BBQ
San Juan Seltzery image

 

San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
More about San Juan Seltzery
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
Greens, chicken, bacon, egg and tomato with a blue cheese vinaigrette.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Tap & Trotter: image

 

Tap & Trotter:

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about Tap & Trotter:
Item pic

PIZZA

South Town Pie

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing
More about South Town Pie
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coastal Chicken Cobb Salad$22.00
Mixed field greens in house made white balsamic, tomatoes, topped with bacon egg avocado crumbled bleu cheese & herbed croutons
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Gem Lettuces, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Pickled Red bell Pepper, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Smoked Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Olmstead
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Derby image

 

Derby

2233 6th ave. S., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$18.00
mixed greens, roasted chicken, blue cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, cherry tomato, buttermilk dressing
More about Derby
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.00
Hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, blue cheese, tomato and romaine
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
CHOPPED COBB SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED COBB SALAD$15.00
romaine, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
More about Meet the Moon
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Geraldine's Counter

4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
cobb salad$15.00
Assorted greens tossed with chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon and chives in our cool dill ranch dressing and served with grilled sourdough. Dressing is served on the side
More about Geraldine's Counter

