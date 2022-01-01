Cobb salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cobb salad
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Greens, chicken, bacon, egg and tomato with a blue cheese vinaigrette.
PIZZA
South Town Pie
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Coastal Chicken Cobb Salad
|$22.00
Mixed field greens in house made white balsamic, tomatoes, topped with bacon egg avocado crumbled bleu cheese & herbed croutons
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Gem Lettuces, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Pickled Red bell Pepper, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Smoked Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Derby
2233 6th ave. S., seattle
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
mixed greens, roasted chicken, blue cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, cherry tomato, buttermilk dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Elliott Bay Cobb Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens, shredded colby jack cheese, blue cheese, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, black olives and warm pita.
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, blue cheese, tomato and romaine
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|CHOPPED COBB SALAD
|$15.00
romaine, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Geraldine's Counter
4872 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|cobb salad
|$15.00
Assorted greens tossed with chicken, blue cheese, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon and chives in our cool dill ranch dressing and served with grilled sourdough. Dressing is served on the side