Coleslaw in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Coleslaw
|$3.50
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Side of Coleslaw
|$3.65
More about RoRo BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RoRo BBQ
3620 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Creamy Coleslaw
mayo-based dressing
|Tangy Coleslaw
vinegar-based dressing
|Tangy Coleslaw
vinegar-based dressing
More about Galaxy Rune
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|GF Coleslaw
|$5.00
Bowl of cabbage slaw.
|Coleslaw
|$5.00
Bowl of cabbage slaw.
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|COLESLAW
House made coleslaw. Gluten Free!
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Cup of Coleslaw -
|$2.50
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Side of Coleslaw
|$3.65
More about Jack's BBQ
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Remoulade Coleslaw
|$4.50
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.