Coleslaw in Seattle

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.50
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Coleslaw$3.65
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
RoRo BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RoRo BBQ

3620 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Coleslaw
mayo-based dressing
Tangy Coleslaw
vinegar-based dressing
Tangy Coleslaw
vinegar-based dressing
More about RoRo BBQ
Galaxy Rune image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Coleslaw$5.00
Bowl of cabbage slaw.
Coleslaw$5.00
Bowl of cabbage slaw.
More about Galaxy Rune
Item pic

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
COLESLAW
House made coleslaw. Gluten Free!
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup of Coleslaw -$2.50
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Coleslaw$3.65
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Remoulade Coleslaw$4.50
8 oz. serving of crisp, freshly dressed slaw, with an herby mayonnaise based dressing. Savory, not sweet.
More about Jack's BBQ
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw Side$2.00
More about Oak
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$6.00
(V, GF)
More about Rhein Haus Seattle

