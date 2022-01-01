Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve collard greens

Jack's BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quart Collard Greens$16.00
More about Jack's BBQ
Collard Greens image

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens & Smoked Ham Hocks$10.00
Slow cooked collard greens with smoked ham hocks.
More about JuneBaby
Coconut Collard Greens image

 

The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N

7410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Collard Greens$6.00
If you know the Filipino dish, Laing, then you know what you're getting in to. If not, trust us on this one! Collard greens stewed in a savory coconut broth with a touch of spicy, topped with garlicky peanuts, pickled red onions, and chili shrimp oil.
*contains shrimp, peanuts*
*gluten and dairy free*
More about The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE COLLARD GREENS W/BACON$5.00
More about Endolyne Joe's
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

Bitterroot BBQ

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens$4.50
Collared greens with pork
More about Bitterroot BBQ
Item pic

 

Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grandma's Collard Greens (contains pork)$4.50
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
Quart Collard Greens$16.00
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
More about Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union

