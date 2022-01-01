Collard greens in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve collard greens
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Quart Collard Greens
|$16.00
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Collard Greens & Smoked Ham Hocks
|$10.00
Slow cooked collard greens with smoked ham hocks.
The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
7410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Coconut Collard Greens
|$6.00
If you know the Filipino dish, Laing, then you know what you're getting in to. If not, trust us on this one! Collard greens stewed in a savory coconut broth with a touch of spicy, topped with garlicky peanuts, pickled red onions, and chili shrimp oil.
*contains shrimp, peanuts*
*gluten and dairy free*
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|SIDE COLLARD GREENS W/BACON
|$5.00
BBQ
Bitterroot BBQ
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Collard Greens
|$4.50
Collared greens with pork
Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Grandma's Collard Greens (contains pork)
|$4.50
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.
|Quart Collard Greens
|$16.00
Just like grandma made 'em. Cooked until super tender with chicken broth and lots of garlic.