Cornbread in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Jack's BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Buttermilk Cornbread
|$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
More about JuneBaby
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Cornbread with Sorghum Butter
|$10.00
Red Indian Flint Cornbread with sorghum butter.
|Red Flint Cornbread Mix
|$10.00
Make JuneBaby’s prized cornbread at home! Oregon red flint cornmeal, Washington wheat, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, buttermilk powder. All you need to add is the oil, eggs, and water. Instructions included. Pint or Quart size available!
More about Endolyne Joe's
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|SIDE CORNBREAD
|$3.50
|SIDE CORNBREAD
|$3.50
|PEACHTREE CITY CORNBREAD BREAKFAST
|$12.75
Fayette County favorite of bundt pan -baked cornbread served warm with peach compote, whiskey caramel, candied pecans and whipped cream.
More about Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union
Jack's BBQ - South Lake Union
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Buttermilk Cornbread
|$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter
|Cornbread
|$4.50
A blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, butter, buttermilk, and a touch of sugar. Savory and sweet. Served with whipped honey butter