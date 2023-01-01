Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve crepes

Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Apple 'Crepe'$19.00
homemade swedish batter, filled with house caramel whipped ricotta-mascarpone. topped with organic starr ranch nw honeycrisp apple compote, caramel sauce & candied walnuts.
Bad Santa Crepes$19.00
homemade challah bread, toasted pecans, caramel sauce, heavy cream, cinnamon & stiebr’s farm organic eggs mixed & baked to perfection. topped with candied pecans, house caramel sauce, pomegranate seeds & organic powdered sugar.
Coconut Crepes$19.00
homemade swedish pancakes filled with caramel mascarpone & toasted coconut. topped with toasted graham cracker crumbs, toasted coconut, & chocolate sauce.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham and Swiss Crepes$18.00
More about Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Nectarine Crepes$16.00
our classic gluten free crepes grilled & filled with house made vanilla pudding, white peaches & nectarines from collins family orchards. garnished with a house caramel sauce, more peaches and nectarines, and organic powdered sugar.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paris Crepe$12.50
Strawberry, Nutella, Whipped Cream
Brittany Crepe$12.50
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle

4725 42nd SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Valentino's Crepes$19.00
our swedish pancake batter, cooked on the griddle & stuffed with a delectable chocolate filling, drizzled with strawberry crème anglaise & topped with a smattering of crumbled hazelnuts. includes a trip to our toppings bar!
Valentinos Crepes$19.00
More about Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle

