Crepes in Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Caramel Apple 'Crepe'
|$19.00
homemade swedish batter, filled with house caramel whipped ricotta-mascarpone. topped with organic starr ranch nw honeycrisp apple compote, caramel sauce & candied walnuts.
|Bad Santa Crepes
|$19.00
homemade challah bread, toasted pecans, caramel sauce, heavy cream, cinnamon & stiebr’s farm organic eggs mixed & baked to perfection. topped with candied pecans, house caramel sauce, pomegranate seeds & organic powdered sugar.
|Coconut Crepes
|$19.00
homemade swedish pancakes filled with caramel mascarpone & toasted coconut. topped with toasted graham cracker crumbs, toasted coconut, & chocolate sauce.
Portage Bay Cafe - Ballard
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Ham and Swiss Crepes
|$18.00
Portage Bay Cafe - South Lake Union
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Peach Nectarine Crepes
|$16.00
our classic gluten free crepes grilled & filled with house made vanilla pudding, white peaches & nectarines from collins family orchards. garnished with a house caramel sauce, more peaches and nectarines, and organic powdered sugar.
ASEAN Streat Food Hall
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle
|Paris Crepe
|$12.50
Strawberry, Nutella, Whipped Cream
|Brittany Crepe
|$12.50
Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream
Portage Bay Cafe - West Seattle
4725 42nd SW, Seattle
|Valentino's Crepes
|$19.00
our swedish pancake batter, cooked on the griddle & stuffed with a delectable chocolate filling, drizzled with strawberry crème anglaise & topped with a smattering of crumbled hazelnuts. includes a trip to our toppings bar!
