Crispy chicken in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Crispy Chicken Bites image

NOODLES

Fan Tang

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bites$8.75
香酥鸡块 - All natural cage free chicken thigh diced and panko breaded before deep fried to perfection, best with spicy katsu sauce or deep roasted sesame sauce.
More about Fan Tang
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Chicken pieces are stir fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a telera-style roll.
More about The Yard Cafe
Crispy Buffalo Chicken image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$13.99
all natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crisp iceberg, pickle. served with haystack fries.
More about Copper Coin
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Olmstead
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN$26.00
free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy
More about Stateside
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.50
Crispy fried chicken, steamed vegetables, crispy basil with garlic sauce.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

