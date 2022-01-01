Crispy chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve crispy chicken
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
NOODLES
Fan Tang
360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$8.75
香酥鸡块 - All natural cage free chicken thigh diced and panko breaded before deep fried to perfection, best with spicy katsu sauce or deep roasted sesame sauce.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Chicken pieces are stir fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a telera-style roll.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$13.99
all natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crisp iceberg, pickle. served with haystack fries.
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|MASTER STOCK CRISPY CHICKEN
|$26.00
free range chicken poached in aromatic stock, then fried crispy