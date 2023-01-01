Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve crispy tofu

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi - Seattle

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Tofu$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
Consumer pic

 

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$8.00
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Tofu$15.50
Crispy outside, Soft inside Tofu served with steamed vegetables (Carrots and Broccoli), crispy basil with garlic sauce.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
Banner pic

 

Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

615 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tofu Sando VEGAN$7.25
Panko Fried Tofu, Lettuce, Pickles, Habanero Aioli on Baguette
More about Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute - 615 Westlake Ave N

