Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich -$15.50
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich -$15.50
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich -$15.50
Pressed sandwich with Black Forest ham, turkey, pulled pork, pepperoni and melted swiss with spicy Alembic Pale mustard and dill pickles.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Carrot Cake

Chicken Taco Salad

Turkey Bacon

Meatloaf

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Shrimp Fajitas

Avocado Salad

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston