Cucumber salad in Seattle

Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
English cucumber, “avocado ranch”, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro, mint. $11 ❀
add grilled chicken $5
add grilled steak $7
spicy sautéed shrimp $7
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated white prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Cucumber Salad
|$3.00
Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.95
Cucumbers mixed with yogurt, mint, olive oil and a touch of garlic.
Skål Beer Hall
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle
|Swedish Cucumber Salad
|$5.00
(Pressgurka) thinly sliced in a tart dill vinegar brine (gf,v)
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$7.50
Crispy Cucumbers Marinated in a Slightly Sweet & Spicy Sesame Vinaigrette.
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad
|$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.40
Cool and refreshing sliced mini cucumbers marinated in rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, Tamari and a little sugar. With sesame seeds, green onions and nori
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Cucumber Salad (Small)
|$3.00
|Cucumber Salad (Large)
|$5.00