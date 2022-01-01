Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$11.00
English cucumber, “avocado ranch”, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro, mint. $11 ❀
add grilled chicken $5
add grilled steak $7
spicy sautéed shrimp $7
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated white prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cucumber salad with a ponzu dressing.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.00
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cucumbers mixed with yogurt, mint, olive oil and a touch of garlic.
Cucumber Salad$5.95
Cucumbers mixed with yogurt, mint, olive oil and a touch of garlic.
More about Cedars Restaurant
de7115c3-4ef1-48aa-9ace-e4bbe48da19b image

 

Skål Beer Hall

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Swedish Cucumber Salad$5.00
(Pressgurka) thinly sliced in a tart dill vinegar brine (gf,v)
More about Skål Beer Hall
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Cucumber Salad$7.50
Crispy Cucumbers Marinated in a Slightly Sweet & Spicy Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Taku Seattle
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
Prawn, Cucumber & Pineapple Salad$14.00
Marinated prawns, cucumber, pineapple, dried shrimp, shallot, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, peanut, red onion, banana flower, herbs, fried shallot.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.40
Cool and refreshing sliced mini cucumbers marinated in rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, Tamari and a little sugar. With sesame seeds, green onions and nori
More about Grillbird
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad (Small)$3.00
Cucumber Salad (Large)$5.00
More about Thai Ginger
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Kaosamai Thai
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.50
Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

