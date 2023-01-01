Cupcakes in Seattle

Box of Chocolates Valentine's 6-Pack Cupcakes

Toasted Coconut: Chocolate Cake, Sweet Coconut Filling, and Toasted Coconut

Cherry Cordial: Chocolate Cake, Boozy Cherry Mascarpone Filling, Cream Cheese Frosting *Contains Alcohol

Triple Chocolate: Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Pastry Cream, Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting, Semi-Sweet Ganache

Moira Rose: Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Rose Cream Cheese Frosting

Strawberry Truffle: Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Jam, Chocolate Ganache

Caramel Pretzel Crunch: Chocolate Cake, Caramel Mascarpone, Crunchy Pretzels, Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting

No substitutions.

Cupcakes contains no nuts.

