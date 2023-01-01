Cupcakes in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|6 Pack: Valentine's Box of Chocolate Cupcakes
|$42.00
Box of Chocolates Valentine's 6-Pack Cupcakes
Toasted Coconut: Chocolate Cake, Sweet Coconut Filling, and Toasted Coconut
Cherry Cordial: Chocolate Cake, Boozy Cherry Mascarpone Filling, Cream Cheese Frosting *Contains Alcohol
Triple Chocolate: Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Pastry Cream, Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting, Semi-Sweet Ganache
Moira Rose: Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Rose Cream Cheese Frosting
Strawberry Truffle: Chocolate Cake, Strawberry Mousse, Strawberry Jam, Chocolate Ganache
Caramel Pretzel Crunch: Chocolate Cake, Caramel Mascarpone, Crunchy Pretzels, Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting
No substitutions.
Cupcakes contains no nuts.
|Mystery CUPCAKE 6 Pack - *Contains NO Nuts
|$32.00
Mystery 6 Pack Cupcakes, NO NUTS
Flavors may vary. No substitutions.
|6 Pack Raspberry Bergamot Cupcakes
|$36.00
Earl Grey Cake, Earl Grey Syrup, Bergamot Mascarpone Cream, Raspberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP CUPCAKES
|$8.95
|VEGAN SNICKERDOODLE CUPCAKES
|$8.95
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Raspberry Lemonade Cupcake
|$8.50
|Anniversary Funfetti Cupcake
|$8.25
|Oak Cupcake v
|$8.50
Oak's vegan version of a classic Hostess cupcake.
Baked in-house, Vegan, AND delicious!