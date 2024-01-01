Curry goat in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve curry goat

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zaika Seattle

1100 Pike st, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4662 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry$23.99
Bone-in Goat cubes cooked in special onion/tomato curry sauce.
More about Zaika Seattle
Stateside image

 

Stateside - 300 E Pike St

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GOAT CURRY$33.00
grilled goat and dried haricots verts braised in fresh curry paste with coconut milk an yogurt. served with jasmine rice
More about Stateside - 300 E Pike St
Restaurant banner

 

Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

345 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goat Curry$21.00
Goat cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce
More about Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
Item pic

 

Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake

6509 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Curry$24.00
One of the chef's favorite dishes. Onion based sauce with sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green chili, cilantro and spices. Recommend spice medium to above. RICE INCLUDED.
More about Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake
Banner pic

 

Roti Cuisine Of India

530 Queen Anne Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry$21.99
More about Roti Cuisine Of India

