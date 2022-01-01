Custard in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve custard
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle
|6 Inch Vanilla Bean Custard (Contains Nuts*)
|$85.00
Vanilla Bean Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
*contains nuts (almonds)
|Vanilla Bean Custard (*contains nuts)- Slice
|$9.75
Vanilla Bean Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
|6 Inch Strawberry Custard
|$85.00
Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Strawberry Cream, Strawberry Jam, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
More about General Porpoise Capitol Hill
PASTRY • DONUTS
General Porpoise Capitol Hill
1020 E Union St, Seattle
|Vanilla Custard
|$5.00
More about Plum Chopped
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|New orleans inspired Custard bread pudding
|$6.50
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about General Porpoise Laurelhurst
General Porpoise Laurelhurst
4520 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle
|Vanilla Custard
|$5.00
More about General Porpoise Pioneer Square
General Porpoise Pioneer Square
401 1st Ave South, Seattle
|Vanilla Custard
|$5.00
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Chocolate & Peanut Butter Custard v
|$8.25