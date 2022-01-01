Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve custard

Consumer pic

 

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Inch Vanilla Bean Custard (Contains Nuts*)$85.00
Vanilla Bean Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
*contains nuts (almonds)
Vanilla Bean Custard (*contains nuts)- Slice$9.75
Vanilla Bean Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Vanilla Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
6 Inch Strawberry Custard$85.00
Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Vanilla Milk Soak, Strawberry Cream, Strawberry Jam, Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
General Porpoise Capitol Hill image

PASTRY • DONUTS

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

1020 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Custard$5.00
More about General Porpoise Capitol Hill
Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New orleans inspired Custard bread pudding$6.50
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
General Porpoise Laurelhurst image

 

General Porpoise Laurelhurst

4520 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Custard$5.00
More about General Porpoise Laurelhurst
GP Pioneer Square image

 

General Porpoise Pioneer Square

401 1st Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Custard$5.00
More about General Porpoise Pioneer Square
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Custard v$8.25
More about Oak
Consumer pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Rainbow Custard Bread$8.50
More about Kin Len
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
New Orleans Inspired Custard Bread Pudding$14.00
House-made bread pudding with custard and fresh seasonal ingredients.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Mussels

Reuben

Taco Salad

Yellow Curry

Street Tacos

Tuna Rolls

Nachos

Panang Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston