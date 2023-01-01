Drunken noodles in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
VG Drunken Noodles$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Drunken Noodles$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Consumer pic

 

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodle$18.00
wide rice noodles (gluten) stir-fried with cage-free egg, sliced tomato, bell pepper, onion, carrot and lots of Thai basil in our special ground garlic-chili paste.
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Drunken Noodle$15.50
Japanese udon noodles, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers & lime leaves.
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)$14.50
Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
VG Drunken Noodles$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
