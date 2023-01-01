Drunken noodles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|VG Drunken Noodles
|$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
|Drunken Noodles
|$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
More about ASEAN Streat Food Hall
ASEAN Streat Food Hall
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle
|Drunken Noodle
|$18.00
wide rice noodles (gluten) stir-fried with cage-free egg, sliced tomato, bell pepper, onion, carrot and lots of Thai basil in our special ground garlic-chili paste.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Udon Drunken Noodle
|$15.50
Japanese udon noodles, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers & lime leaves.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake
Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake
7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)
|$14.50
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)
|$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
|VG Drunken Noodles
|$18.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.