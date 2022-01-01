Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve dumplings

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Noodle/Bar

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
scallion, cilantro (6 per order)
More about Noodle/Bar
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Sauce 8 oz.$10.00
house-made sauce for dumplings, rice or anything!
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shitake Mushroom Dumplings$10.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Dumplings$25.00
porcini cream, stinging nettles, wild herbs
CONTAINS GLUTEN & DAIRY. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS$28.00
dungeness crab, maitake mushrooms, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
More about Stateside
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (3234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumplings$7.50
Steamed Shrimp dumplings (3)
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

114 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP & CHIVE DUMPLINGS$15.00
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Restaurant banner

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil
More about Lionhead

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chicken Sandwiches

Teriyaki Bento

Waffles

Tofu Soup

Carrot Cake

Katsu

Beef Fried Rice

Turkey Bacon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston