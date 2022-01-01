Dumplings in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Noodle/Bar
Noodle/Bar
422 Yale Avenue North Suite A, Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
scallion, cilantro (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Dumpling Sauce 8 oz.
|$10.00
house-made sauce for dumplings, rice or anything!
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Shitake Mushroom Dumplings
|$10.00
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
SEAFOOD
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Potato Dumplings
|$25.00
porcini cream, stinging nettles, wild herbs
CONTAINS GLUTEN & DAIRY. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Stateside
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS
|$28.00
dungeness crab, maitake mushrooms, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$7.50
Steamed Shrimp dumplings (3)
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|SHRIMP & CHIVE DUMPLINGS
|$15.00