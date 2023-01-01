Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve egg rolls

Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*NEW* 3pc Hand Wrap Shrimp Egg Roll$3.99
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Consumer pic

 

Marination Columbia

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Scrambled Eggs, Roll and Fruit$7.00
More about Marination Columbia
Pork Egg Roll (2pcs) image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken & Egg Roll$18.99
Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried egg roll served with steamed rice and salad
Chicken & Pork Egg Roll$16.99
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried egg roll, served with steamed rice and salad.
Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)$6.99
Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

