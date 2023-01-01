Egg rolls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve egg rolls
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|*NEW* 3pc Hand Wrap Shrimp Egg Roll
|$3.99
Marination Columbia
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Kids Scrambled Eggs, Roll and Fruit
|$7.00
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Spicy Chicken & Egg Roll
|$18.99
Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried egg roll served with steamed rice and salad
|Chicken & Pork Egg Roll
|$16.99
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried egg roll, served with steamed rice and salad.
|Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)
|$6.99
Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.