Egg salad sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Sando Special: Egg Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Egg Salad (Pickles, Capers, Red Bell Pepper, Shallot, Mayo, Mustard, Dill) Mixed Greens & Sumac on Toasted White Bread
More about Wildwood Market
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Egg Salad Sammy
|$8.00
Egg Salad, Red Onion, and Arugula on Toasted Como White Bread.
More about The Hart and The Hunter
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
celery, mayo, mustard, pickled red onions, mixed greens