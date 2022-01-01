Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Sando Special: Egg Salad Sandwich$14.00
Egg Salad (Pickles, Capers, Red Bell Pepper, Shallot, Mayo, Mustard, Dill) Mixed Greens & Sumac on Toasted White Bread
More about Mainstay Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sammy$8.00
Egg Salad, Red Onion, and Arugula on Toasted Como White Bread.
More about Wildwood Market
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$15.00
celery, mayo, mustard, pickled red onions, mixed greens
More about The Hart and The Hunter
Consumer pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Corn Salad with Coconut & Salted Egg$12.50
Sweet corn, coconut meat, long beans, tomatoes, peanut, garlic, lime, and salted egg.
More about Kin Len

