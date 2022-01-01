Egg sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
TAPAS
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house made maple sausage, American cheese, chili mayo
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
brioche bun, fried eggs, beecher’s cheddar, harissa
add bacon +$3
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Homegrown - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Classic Fried Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
fried egg, fontina, caramelized onion, aioli, za’atar tomato, arugula, como bread (v)
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Harry's Egg Sandwich
|$17.00
two eggs*, choice of maple glazed bacon or avocado, mama lil’s peppers, potato bun, american cheese, crispy potatoes or green salad, gluten free bun option
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)