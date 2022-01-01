Egg sandwiches in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Whale Wins image

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house made maple sausage, American cheese, chili mayo
More about The Whale Wins
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$9.00
brioche bun, fried eggs, beecher’s cheddar, harissa
add bacon +$3
More about Red Arrow Coffee
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
More about Belle Epicurean
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

Homegrown - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Southcenter
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - University Village
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Fried Egg Sandwich$12.00
fried egg, fontina, caramelized onion, aioli, za’atar tomato, arugula, como bread (v)
More about Sabine
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Harry's Egg Sandwich$17.00
two eggs*, choice of maple glazed bacon or avocado, mama lil’s peppers, potato bun, american cheese, crispy potatoes or green salad, gluten free bun option
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chili

Miso Soup

Burritos

Crab Rolls

Honey Chicken

Chai Lattes

Crispy Chicken

Lobster Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston