Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Divorciadas image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Verde$17.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
Chicken Enchilada Roja$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Enchilada Roja$17.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Enchilada Suizas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas con Mole$21.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas & green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with housemade red mole, crema, queso, pickled onions and cilantro
Enchilada Suizas$19.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas and green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo cream, chihuahua & cotija cheese; garnished with iceberg lettuce, pickled onions & cilantro
More about Gracia
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Rancheras$15.50
Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef or cheese. One is topped with green tomatillo salsa and the other with a red Spanish salsa. Served with onions, Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
Enchiladas Verdes$15.50
This is a Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef, or cheese and topped with green tomatillo salsa, Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
Enchiladas Divorciadas image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas$14.50
Three corn tortillas filled with 4 Mexican cheeses, topped with your choice of mole sauce, served with beans and rice.
Enchilada Plate$17.00
Two enchiladas, cheese, black beans and rice, your choice of filling and homemade mole sauce
More about EL CAMINO
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
MUSHROOM AND KALE ENCHILADAS$18.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, corn, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro
KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADAS$10.00
jack & oaxaca cheese, red sauce, crema
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Fonda La Catrina image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Pork$13.00
Salsa Verde (Enchiladas)$2.00
Salsa Roja (Enchiladas)$2.00
More about Fonda La Catrina
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Veggie Enchiladas add Chicken$18.00
three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, roasted carrots, mint,
green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco
Chorizo Verde Enchiladas$17.50
three corn tortillas filled with house-made green chorizo, fried potatoes, finished with a guajillo chile sauce, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Spring Veggie Enchiladas$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with roasted carrots, mint, green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco Add Chicken … 2.00
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADAS ROJAS$18.00
Two corn tortillas dipped in salsa roja lightly fried and filled with queso fresco, onions and oregano, topped with cabbage and tomato.
served with sautéed potatoes and carne asada on the side.
CHICKEN ENCHILADA$12.00
One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija.
served with rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS DE MARISCOS$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with scallops, crab and shrimp sautéed in a creamy chipotle salsa topped with salsa verde and oven baked queso.
Served with white rice and black beans.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Enchilada$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
Chimayo Enchilada$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchilada$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Platter$31.49
Kids Enchilada$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Bean & Roasted Corn Enchiladas$15.99
Black beans, roasted corn, onions & peppers topped with tomatillo green sauce, crema & queso fresco
Mole Enchiladas
Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans
Smoked Brisket Enchiladas$18.50
Topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans
More about Laredos Grill
Item pic

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada y Taco$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Poblanas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Enchilada$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
Chimayo Enchilada$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchilada$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Enchiladas Verdes image

SEAFOOD

El Sirenito

5901 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Verdes$10.00
three hand-made corn tortillas enchiladas with tomatillo serrano salsa, queso fresco, lettuce, crema and your choice of filling.
More about El Sirenito
Item pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS BREAKFAST$18.00
(2) oaxaca and jack cheese enchiladas, roasted pepper and onions, crema, queso fresco, frijoles charros, 2 eggs any style, red or green sauce
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
MUSHROOM & KALE ENCHILADAS$18.00
More about BARRIO
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Enchilada$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
Chimayo Enchilada$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Seafood Enchilada$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seafood Enchiladas Suizas$24.00
wild Gulf shrimp, fresh Dungeness crab, Swiss sauce and avocado
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
Rajas Enchilada con Mole Boracho$17.00
roasted poblano peppers with sweet corn, cheese and cerveza spiked
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
Smoked Brisket Enchiladas$21.00
Jack's famous Low & Slow brisket, peppers and onions, cheese, guajillo sauce. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Boneless Wings

Lobster Rolls

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Chicken Katsu

Huevos Rancheros

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston