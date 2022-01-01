Enchiladas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Cheese Enchilada Verde
|$17.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
|Chicken Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
|Cheese Enchilada Roja
|$17.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Enchiladas con Mole
|$21.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas & green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with housemade red mole, crema, queso, pickled onions and cilantro
|Enchilada Suizas
|$19.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas and green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo cream, chihuahua & cotija cheese; garnished with iceberg lettuce, pickled onions & cilantro
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$15.50
Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef or cheese. One is topped with green tomatillo salsa and the other with a red Spanish salsa. Served with onions, Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$15.50
This is a Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef, or cheese and topped with green tomatillo salsa, Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Cheese Enchiladas / Potosinas
|$14.50
Three corn tortillas filled with 4 Mexican cheeses, topped with your choice of mole sauce, served with beans and rice.
|Enchilada Plate
|$17.00
Two enchiladas, cheese, black beans and rice, your choice of filling and homemade mole sauce
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija and cilantro
|MUSHROOM AND KALE ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
jack and oaxaca cheese, corn, roasted pepper and onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro
|KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$10.00
jack & oaxaca cheese, red sauce, crema
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Carne Asada Enchilada
|Chicken Enchilada
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Enchiladas Pork
|$13.00
|Salsa Verde (Enchiladas)
|$2.00
|Salsa Roja (Enchiladas)
|$2.00
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Spring Veggie Enchiladas add Chicken
|$18.00
three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, roasted carrots, mint,
green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco
|Chorizo Verde Enchiladas
|$17.50
three corn tortillas filled with house-made green chorizo, fried potatoes, finished with a guajillo chile sauce, crema, queso fresco, cilantro
|Spring Veggie Enchiladas
|$16.00
three corn tortillas filled with roasted carrots, mint, green garbanzos, topped with a carrot & fennel sauce, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco Add Chicken … 2.00
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|ENCHILADAS ROJAS
|$18.00
Two corn tortillas dipped in salsa roja lightly fried and filled with queso fresco, onions and oregano, topped with cabbage and tomato.
served with sautéed potatoes and carne asada on the side.
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA
|$12.00
One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija.
served with rice and refried beans.
|ENCHILADAS DE MARISCOS
|$18.00
Two corn tortillas filled with scallops, crab and shrimp sautéed in a creamy chipotle salsa topped with salsa verde and oven baked queso.
Served with white rice and black beans.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
|Chimayo Enchilada
|$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Seafood Enchilada
|$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Enchilada Platter
|$31.49
|Kids Enchilada
|$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Black Bean & Roasted Corn Enchiladas
|$15.99
Black beans, roasted corn, onions & peppers topped with tomatillo green sauce, crema & queso fresco
|Mole Enchiladas
Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans
|Smoked Brisket Enchiladas
|$18.50
Topped with red tampiquena sauce & chile con queso. Served with rice & beans
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Enchilada y Taco
|$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a crispy taco, served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.00
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo cream sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and beans.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
|Chimayo Enchilada
|$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Seafood Enchilada
|$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$10.00
three hand-made corn tortillas enchiladas with tomatillo serrano salsa, queso fresco, lettuce, crema and your choice of filling.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|ENCHILADAS BREAKFAST
|$18.00
(2) oaxaca and jack cheese enchiladas, roasted pepper and onions, crema, queso fresco, frijoles charros, 2 eggs any style, red or green sauce
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$19.00
|MUSHROOM & KALE ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Santa Fe Enchilada
|$14.50
Organic blue corn tortillas, queso
blanco, scallions, New Mexico
red chile sauce, over-easy eggs.
|Chimayo Enchilada
|$16.50
Blue corn tortillas, chicken, housemade chorizo, spicy green chile sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo.
|Seafood Enchilada
|$18.00
Pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, blue corn tortillas, jack cheese, sherry–tomatillo cream sauce, blistered corn salsa, charred tomato salsa.
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Seafood Enchiladas Suizas
|$24.00
wild Gulf shrimp, fresh Dungeness crab, Swiss sauce and avocado
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
|Rajas Enchilada con Mole Boracho
|$17.00
roasted poblano peppers with sweet corn, cheese and cerveza spiked
Two enchiladas served with bacon refried beans and Spanish rice
|Smoked Brisket Enchiladas
|$21.00
Jack's famous Low & Slow brisket, peppers and onions, cheese, guajillo sauce. Served with beans and Spanish rice.