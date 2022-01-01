Fajita salad in Seattle
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Fajita Salad
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, fresh greens & chipotle ranch. Topped with avocado & pico
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, Colby Jack cheese, fajita seasoning sautéed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips. Sautéed veggies and dressing served on the side for take-out orders.