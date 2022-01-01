Fajitas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fajitas
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Familia Fajitas for 4
|$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Fajitas
Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|FAJITAS
|$19.00
Choice of steak, chichen, prawns, seafood or vegetarian sautéed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers in our fajita salsa made with beer, wine, tequila and spices.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans and hand made tortillas.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Combination Fajitas
|$22.00
Your choice of all natural grilled chicken breast, hormone free skirt steak or prawns served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Prawn Fajitas
|$20.00
Marinated grilled prawns with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and vegetable escabeche. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.49
Marinated Chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Fresh Vegetable Fajitas
|$17.99
Fresh Vegetable mixed with onions and bell peppers, served with mexican or vegan vegetarian poblano-cilantro rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and tortillas
|Tequila Flaming Fajitas
|$22.49
Moctezuma signature fajitas with chicken, shrimp & steak flamed table side with tequila.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, colby jack cheese, fajita seasoning sauteed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Fajita Salad
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, fresh greens & chipotle ranch. Topped with avocado & pico
|Fajita Quesadilla Steak
|$18.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
|Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$17.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Chicken Fajita Salad -
|$17.00
Grilled chicken over fresh greens with Sonoran ranch dressing, Colby Jack cheese, fajita seasoning sautéed onions, green and red peppers, diced tomatoes, sliced black olives and crispy tortilla strips. Sautéed veggies and dressing served on the side for take-out orders.
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Fajitas
|$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Texas Fajita Nachos Small
|$8.00
Each tortilla chip is topped carefully with just the right amount of grilled fajita beef, cheese, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pickled jalapeño-say hello to the perfectionists dream...Texas nachos
|Chicken al Carbon Fajitas Pequeno
|$19.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas
|Local Rockfish Fajitas Grande
|$33.00
all fajitas served with roasted peppers, carmelized onions, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, lettuce, bacon charro beans, spanish rice, and your choice of homemade flour, corn, or "mixto" tortillas