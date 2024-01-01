Falafel sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
Garlic Crush - Seattle
1417 Broadway, Seattle
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.95
Falafel, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and tahini
Brouwer's Cafe - 400 N 35th St
400 N 35th St, Seattle
|Falafel Sandwich
|$15.00
Housemade falafel patty on a fresh bun with apricot and IPA chutney, goat cheese, mixed greens, and dragon sauce. Served with frites
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Falafel Sandwich- 14
|$9.99