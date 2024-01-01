Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Garlic Crush - Seattle

1417 Broadway, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Falafel, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and tahini
More about Garlic Crush - Seattle
Brouwer's Cafe - 400 N 35th St

400 N 35th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Sandwich$15.00
Housemade falafel patty on a fresh bun with apricot and IPA chutney, goat cheese, mixed greens, and dragon sauce. Served with frites
More about Brouwer's Cafe - 400 N 35th St
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich- 14$9.99
More about Gyro & More
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South

2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Falafel Sandwich$11.00
Fried falafel, whipped tahini, red pepper chutney, pickled red onion, shredded lettuce & cucumbers
More about Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South

