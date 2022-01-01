Fish and chips in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve fish and chips

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$20.00
Cider battered cod with hand cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Capitol Cider
Fish & Chips image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.00
Georgetown’s Johnny Utah Pale Ale battered Alaskan cod, gremolata, zesty tartar
More about The Maple
FISH & CHIPS image

 

The MARKET

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$20.00
CRISPY ROCKFISH, FRIES, TARTAR, LEMON, MINTY PEAS
More about The MARKET
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$18.00
Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.
More about Can Bar
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
FAUNTLEROY FISH N' CHIPS$17.50
Panko battered Cod, fries, lemon wedge,
and house made remoulade.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n' Chips$13.75
Fresh fish, beer batter, panko crust, gently fried. Served with hand-cut fries. Choice of miso-ginger tarter sauce (a little sweet) or kimchi tarter sauce (a little spicy).
More about Marination ma kai
San Juan Seltzery - OLD image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

San Juan Seltzery - OLD

3901 1st Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$18.00
true cod fried crispy, pepper slaw, tartar, with fries and lemon
More about San Juan Seltzery - OLD
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips$19.00
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$12.00
tartar sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

