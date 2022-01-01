Fish and chips in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fish and chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
Cider battered cod with hand cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Georgetown’s Johnny Utah Pale Ale battered Alaskan cod, gremolata, zesty tartar
The MARKET
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|FISH & CHIPS
|$20.00
CRISPY ROCKFISH, FRIES, TARTAR, LEMON, MINTY PEAS
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|FAUNTLEROY FISH N' CHIPS
|$17.50
Panko battered Cod, fries, lemon wedge,
and house made remoulade.
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Fish n' Chips
|$13.75
Fresh fish, beer batter, panko crust, gently fried. Served with hand-cut fries. Choice of miso-ginger tarter sauce (a little sweet) or kimchi tarter sauce (a little spicy).
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
San Juan Seltzery - OLD
3901 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
true cod fried crispy, pepper slaw, tartar, with fries and lemon
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips
|$19.00