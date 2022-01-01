Flan in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve flan

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Flan$8.00
With house-made whip cream, fresh berries, and mint.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLAN$9.00
Traditional custard from El Bajío region of central Mexico. Served with house made caramel sauce
FLAN$9.00
More about EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Botteco Brazil

14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pudim (Flan)$6.00
More about Botteco Brazil
Item pic

 

Fonda La Catrina - Georgetown, Seattle

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flan$6.00
Sweet egg custard with caramel sauce
More about Fonda La Catrina - Georgetown, Seattle
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$7.00
Traditional flan
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Milk Cuban Flan$8.50
This flan is so good it comes with a money
back guarantee.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homeade Vanilla Flan$6.99
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
FLAN DE CAFÉ image

TAPAS

The Harvest Vine - Madison Valley

2701 E Madison St,, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
FLAN DE CAFÉ$10.50
creamy spanish style espresso custard with chocolate ganache (gluten free)
More about The Harvest Vine - Madison Valley
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera - South Lake Union

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$6.00
More about La Palmera - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Milk Cuban Flan$8.50
This flan is so good it comes with a money
back guarantee.
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Milk Cuban Flan$8.50
This flan is so good it comes with a money
back guarantee.
More about Cactus Restaurant - Madison Park

