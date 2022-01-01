Flan in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve flan
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Seasonal Flan
|$8.00
With house-made whip cream, fresh berries, and mint.
More about EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
EL CAMINO - Fremont, Seattle
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|FLAN
|$9.00
Traditional custard from El Bajío region of central Mexico. Served with house made caramel sauce
|FLAN
|$9.00
More about Botteco Brazil
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Botteco Brazil
14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline
|Pudim (Flan)
|$6.00
More about Fonda La Catrina - Georgetown, Seattle
Fonda La Catrina - Georgetown, Seattle
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Flan
|$6.00
Sweet egg custard with caramel sauce
More about Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Three Milk Cuban Flan
|$8.50
This flan is so good it comes with a money
back guarantee.
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Homeade Vanilla Flan
|$6.99
More about The Harvest Vine - Madison Valley
TAPAS
The Harvest Vine - Madison Valley
2701 E Madison St,, Seattle
|FLAN DE CAFÉ
|$10.50
creamy spanish style espresso custard with chocolate ganache (gluten free)
More about La Palmera - South Lake Union
BURRITOS
La Palmera - South Lake Union
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Flan
|$6.00
More about Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
Cactus Restaurant - South Lake Union
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Three Milk Cuban Flan
|$8.50
This flan is so good it comes with a money
back guarantee.