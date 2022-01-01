Flat iron steaks in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Flat Iron Steak
|$16.00
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Flat Iron Steak
|$16.00
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
FIRESIDE
15212 6th Ave, Burien
|Flat Iron Steak Dinner
|$32.00
Flat Iron Steak, topped with red wine demi-glace and blu cheese. Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of baker, fries or salad.