Flat iron steaks in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak$16.00
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
More about Momiji
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak$16.00
grass fed beef steak w/ roasted garlic ponzu green onions & diced jalapeño
More about Momiji SLU
Item pic

 

FIRESIDE

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Dinner$32.00
Flat Iron Steak, topped with red wine demi-glace and blu cheese. Served with seasonal vegetable and choice of baker, fries or salad.
More about FIRESIDE
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich$13.50
Marinated Steak, Sharp White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Aioli on Hoagie Roll. Served w/ Fries.
More about Wildwood Market

