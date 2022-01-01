Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Seattle
/
Seattle
/
French Onion Soup
Seattle restaurants that serve french onion soup
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
No reviews yet
Cup French Onion Soup
$8.00
Caramelized onions with white wine, fresh herbs, chicken stock topped with melted gruyere cheese & croutons
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
FIRESIDE
15212 6th Ave, Burien
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$12.00
More about FIRESIDE
