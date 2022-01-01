Fried chicken sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Burb's Burgers - Ballard
5101 14th Avenue Northwest, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
crispy chicken thigh, zesty mayo, shredded lettuce, butter toasted bun
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, fresh tomato, pickled slabs, pea vine slaw
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
Sharps RoastHouse
18427 International Blvd, Seattle
|Mary's Peppered Fried Boneless Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Pickle brined fried chicken, provolone, spicy tartar, shred lettuce, red onion, avocado salsa
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
two deep fried chicken thighs, pickle, aioli, . Served with side of house mixed pickled veg.
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh, aioli, pickles & honey cider slaw on a Macrina brioche
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a house-made sesame bun.
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
bitterroot & MAMMOTH
5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, pickles, jalapeno-orange remoulade on brioche. Served with cole slaw & pickled carrots
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on toasted potato bun
Rhein Haus Seattle
912 12th Ave, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Regular or spicy fried chicken, iceberg lettuce, dill pickle and pickled red onion slaw served on a house-made sesame bun.
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, Slaw, and a Cayenne honey drizzle served on a Tribeca challah bun. Served with Fries.
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce