Fried chicken sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Burb's Burgers - Ballard

5101 14th Avenue Northwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.00
crispy chicken thigh, zesty mayo, shredded lettuce, butter toasted bun
More about Burb's Burgers - Ballard
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.00
mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, fresh tomato, pickled slabs, pea vine slaw
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Item pic

 

Sharps RoastHouse

18427 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mary's Peppered Fried Boneless Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Pickle brined fried chicken, provolone, spicy tartar, shred lettuce, red onion, avocado salsa
More about Sharps RoastHouse
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
More about The Maple
The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
two deep fried chicken thighs, pickle, aioli, . Served with side of house mixed pickled veg.
More about The Local 104
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh, aioli, pickles & honey cider slaw on a Macrina brioche
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a house-made sesame bun.
More about The Yard Cafe
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Olmstead
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

bitterroot & MAMMOTH

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, pickles, jalapeno-orange remoulade on brioche. Served with cole slaw & pickled carrots
More about bitterroot & MAMMOTH
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
More about Oak
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on toasted potato bun
More about Meet the Moon
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Regular or spicy fried chicken, iceberg lettuce, dill pickle and pickled red onion slaw served on a house-made sesame bun.
More about Rhein Haus Seattle
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, Slaw, and a Cayenne honey drizzle served on a Tribeca challah bun. Served with Fries.
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about EllaMia

