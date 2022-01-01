Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve fried pickles

PICKLE FRIES image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
PICKLE FRIES image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PICKLE FRIES$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Witness image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Witness

410 Broadway E, SEATTLE

Avg 4.6 (2067 reviews)
Takeout
The New Fried Pickles$8.00
Deep Fried Spears in Tempura Batter and House Made Ranch (6 spears per order)
More about Witness
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle

1254 Thomas Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet & Spicy Fried Pickles$8.95
SD Fried Pickles$4.50
More about Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Waterfront

1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.45
Served with Bigger Badder Cheese
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN Fried Pickle Spears$7.75
More about Oak
FIRESIDE image

 

FIRESIDE

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$12.00
More about FIRESIDE
Item pic

 

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.45
Served with Bigger Badder Cheese
More about The Wing Dome - Greenwood
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
酸菜肉沫小笋盖码粉/面 Stir-fried ground pork w/ pickled cabbage &bamboo shoots noodle soup$13.99
Served with bok choy.
酸菜肉沫小煲仔饭 Stir-fried ground pork w/ pickled cabbage & bamboo shoots casserole rice$13.99
More about Six Pack Foods
Item pic

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Fried Pickles$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce
More about EllaMia

