Fried pickles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|PICKLE FRIES
|$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|PICKLE FRIES
|$9.00
Thinly sliced dill pickle spears dipped in beer batter then deep fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ranch.
More about Witness
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Witness
410 Broadway E, SEATTLE
|The New Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Deep Fried Spears in Tempura Batter and House Made Ranch (6 spears per order)
More about Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchbox Laboratory Seattle
1254 Thomas Street, Seattle
|Sweet & Spicy Fried Pickles
|$8.95
|SD Fried Pickles
|$4.50
More about The Wing Dome - Waterfront
The Wing Dome - Waterfront
1201 Alaskan Way, Seattle
|Fried Pickles
|$7.45
Served with Bigger Badder Cheese
More about The Wing Dome - Greenwood
The Wing Dome - Greenwood
7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Fried Pickles
|$7.45
Served with Bigger Badder Cheese
More about Six Pack Foods
Six Pack Foods
5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle
|酸菜肉沫小笋盖码粉/面 Stir-fried ground pork w/ pickled cabbage &bamboo shoots noodle soup
|$13.99
Served with bok choy.
|酸菜肉沫小煲仔饭 Stir-fried ground pork w/ pickled cabbage & bamboo shoots casserole rice
|$13.99
More about EllaMia
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|Fried Pickles
|$3.50
Crispy fried pickles served with your choice of one sauce