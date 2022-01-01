Fried rice in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve fried rice

Fried Rice image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Garlic & Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

Ba Bar Green

500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi & Garlic Fried Rice$15.00
Housemade kimchi, cargo rice, brown rice, roasted broccoli, Beyond Sausage, fried & roasted garlic, toasted sesame seeds, tamari, cucumber, Just Egg, green onion.
More about Ba Bar Green
Anju Bar and Eatery image

 

Anju Bar and Eatery

9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Spam$11.00
Pan-fried rice with kimchi and spam. Spam can be optional. The classic comfort food. Reheats really well in microwave or on skillet.
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Pineapple Fried Rice image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice image

NOODLES

Fan Tang

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice$12.50
农家虾仁炒饭 - A classic fried rice with shrimp, cage free eggs and green onions.
More about Fan Tang
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kalbi Beef Fried Rice$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Marination ma kai
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Rice$6.95
More about Taku Seattle
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice
More about Thai Ginger
Restaurant banner

 

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

114 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TYGER TYGER FRIED RICE$16.00
maitake mushroom, lotus root, egg, house-made chinese bacon
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Restaurant banner

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Fried Rice$12.95
More about SUMO EXPRESS

