Fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
More about Ba Bar Green
Ba Bar Green
500 TERRY AVE N, SEATTLE
|Kimchi & Garlic Fried Rice
|$15.00
Housemade kimchi, cargo rice, brown rice, roasted broccoli, Beyond Sausage, fried & roasted garlic, toasted sesame seeds, tamari, cucumber, Just Egg, green onion.
More about Anju Bar and Eatery
Anju Bar and Eatery
9641 15th Ave SW, Seattle
|Kimchi Fried Rice w/ Spam
|$11.00
Pan-fried rice with kimchi and spam. Spam can be optional. The classic comfort food. Reheats really well in microwave or on skillet.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$19.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
More about Fan Tang
NOODLES
Fan Tang
360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila
|Country Style Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.50
农家虾仁炒饭 - A classic fried rice with shrimp, cage free eggs and green onions.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Fried Rice
|$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
More about Marination ma kai
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Kalbi Beef Fried Rice
|$11.00
All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake.
** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**
*Contains raw or under cooked foods
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|TYGER TYGER FRIED RICE
|$16.00
maitake mushroom, lotus root, egg, house-made chinese bacon