Fruit tarts in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean - East Madison St

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Fruit Tart$7.95
More about Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SEASONAL FRUIT TART$14.00
caramel sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SEASONAL FRUIT TART$14.00
caramel sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler-Lake Union
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SEASONAL FRUIT TART$14.00
caramel sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler-Leschi

