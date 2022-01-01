Garlic bread in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve garlic bread
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|GARLIC BREAD *GF*
|$9.95
|GARLIC BREAD
|$0.00
Fresh organic garlic bread seasoned with garlic, butter and spices. Served with our home made Marinara sauce.
|SIDE GARLIC BREAD
|$1.50
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.25
Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.
PASTA
G.H. Pasta Co.
2305 6th Ave, Seattle
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Chive
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.25
Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.
Petoskey's
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
|$8.00
GARLIC BUTTER BASE, TOPPED WITH 100% WISCONSIN MOZZARELLA
SERVED WITH MARINARA
FIRESIDE BURIEN
15212 6th Ave, Burien
|Side Garlic Bread
|$1.50
|Extra Garlic Bread
|$1.50
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$12.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce