Garlic bread in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve garlic bread

Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GARLIC BREAD$7.00
More about Fiasco
Modena image

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD *GF*$9.95
GARLIC BREAD$0.00
Fresh organic garlic bread seasoned with garlic, butter and spices. Served with our home made Marinara sauce.
SIDE GARLIC BREAD$1.50
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.25
Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Seattle U
GH Pasta Co image

PASTA

G.H. Pasta Co.

2305 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Chive
More about G.H. Pasta Co.
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.25
Toasted demi baguette smothered in garlic aoli and covered with melted cheddah.
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
PETOSKEY'S image

 

Petoskey's

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$8.00
GARLIC BUTTER BASE, TOPPED WITH 100% WISCONSIN MOZZARELLA
SERVED WITH MARINARA
More about Petoskey's
FIRESIDE image

 

FIRESIDE BURIEN

15212 6th Ave, Burien

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Garlic Bread$1.50
Extra Garlic Bread$1.50
More about FIRESIDE BURIEN
Cheesy Garlic Bread image

 

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
More about Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

2020 Western Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

