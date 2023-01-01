Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve garlic naan

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Garlic Naan$7.99
Naan stuffed with seasoned spinach and garlic.
Paneer Garlic Naan$7.99
Naan stuffed with homemade cheese and garlic.
Garlic Naan$4.99
Naan garnished with fresh garlic and olive oil
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
15 Garlic Naan$55.00
Garlic Basil Naan$4.00
Fresh garlic ,basil and olive oil
Garlic Naan$4.00
Fresh garlic and olive oil
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$4.95
More about Maharaja - West Seattle

