Glass noodles in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve glass noodles
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles
|$22.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.
|Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle
|$26.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Glass Noodle Soup
|$12.95
|Glass Noodle Salad
|$16.95
This popular Thai noodle salad includes glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), ground pork, shrimp, red onion, green onion, cilantro, straw mushrooms, chili, and lime.
|Glass Noodle Pad Thai
|$15.95
A traditional twist on Pad Thai, this version emphasizes the tangy tamarind flavor and is made with glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles).
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|V Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables
|$13.95
Glass Noodle stir fried with Chinese cabbage, king oyster mushroom, bok choy, garlic, shitake mushroom, soy sauce.
|V Clay Pot Baked Mushroom Medley with Glass Noodles
|$15.00
Steamed and baked glass noodle with king oyster mushroom, shitake mushroom, Chinese celery, Thai herbs.
|Claypot Prawns with Glass Noodles
|$18.50
Steamed and baked glass noodle with whole prawns, Chinese celery, and Thai herbs. Sided with house spicy lime dressing.
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Crab Glass Noodles
|$22.00
Crab, bean thread noodles, green onion, beansprout
Noi Thai Cuisine
7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle
