Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Glass noodles in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve glass noodles

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles$22.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.
Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle$26.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Glass Noodle Soup$12.95
Glass Noodle Salad$16.95
This popular Thai noodle salad includes glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), ground pork, shrimp, red onion, green onion, cilantro, straw mushrooms, chili, and lime.
Glass Noodle Pad Thai$15.95
A traditional twist on Pad Thai, this version emphasizes the tangy tamarind flavor and is made with glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles).
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
V Stir Fried Glass Noodles with Mixed Vegetables$13.95
Glass Noodle stir fried with Chinese cabbage, king oyster mushroom, bok choy, garlic, shitake mushroom, soy sauce.
V Clay Pot Baked Mushroom Medley with Glass Noodles$15.00
Steamed and baked glass noodle with king oyster mushroom, shitake mushroom, Chinese celery, Thai herbs.
Claypot Prawns with Glass Noodles$18.50
Steamed and baked glass noodle with whole prawns, Chinese celery, and Thai herbs. Sided with house spicy lime dressing.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Glass Noodles$22.00
Crab, bean thread noodles, green onion, beansprout
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles$22.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.
Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle$26.95
A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Wonton Soup

Teriyaki Salmon

Tamales

Macarons

Street Tacos

Chai Tea

Prosciutto

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston