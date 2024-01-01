Goat curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve goat curry
Zaika Seattle
1100 Pike st, Seattle
|Goat Curry
|$23.99
Bone-in Goat cubes cooked in special onion/tomato curry sauce.
Stateside - 300 E Pike St
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|GOAT CURRY
|$33.00
grilled goat and dried haricots verts braised in fresh curry paste with coconut milk an yogurt. served with jasmine rice
Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East
345 15th Avenue East, Seattle
|Goat Curry
|$21.00
Goat cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce
Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India - Green Lake
6509 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle
|Goat Curry
|$24.00
One of the chef's favorite dishes. Onion based sauce with sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green chili, cilantro and spices. Recommend spice medium to above. RICE INCLUDED.