Greek salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve greek salad
FRENCH FRIES
Zuba
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Greek Salad
|$8.49
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing & tzatziki sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
1009 E Pike St, Seattle
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Greek Salad- 8
|$8.49
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle
|Half Greek Salad
|$11.00
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
|Whole Greek Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing