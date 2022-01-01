Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.49
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta cheese, with Greek dressing & tzatziki sauce.
More about Zuba
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill image

PIZZA • SALADS

Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill

1009 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad- 8$8.49
More about Gyro & More
Item pic

 

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Greek Salad$11.00
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
Whole Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
More about Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$8.99
By the Pound.
Greek Salad - Small$4.00
More about Wildwood Market

