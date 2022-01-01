Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -$5.95
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Retreat - Green Lake

6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
toasted pain au lait bread, aged coastal cheddar, butter, side of arugula
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Galaxy Rune image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Cheddar cheese, chicken nuggets, and Ranch on sourdough bread.
More about Galaxy Rune
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -$5.95
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle image

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.45
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Avocado Salad

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Satay

Huevos Rancheros

Sticky Rice

Omelettes

Carbonara

Mussels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston