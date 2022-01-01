Grilled cheese sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich -
|$5.95
Your basic grilled white bread and cheddar cheese sandwich with the crust cut off. Served with fries.
More about Retreat - Green Lake
Retreat - Green Lake
6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
toasted pain au lait bread, aged coastal cheddar, butter, side of arugula
More about Galaxy Rune
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Cheddar cheese, chicken nuggets, and Ranch on sourdough bread.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
