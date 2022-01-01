Grilled chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|GRILLED CHICKEN PICCATA
|$21.00
capers, beurre blanc, broccolini, linguine
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy
|$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Sonora Sammy
|$12.50
grilled chicken on our traditional bun, topped with roasted sonora chili salsa, jack cheese, and jicama slaw, and chermoula sauce
Harried & Hungry
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|House Grilled Chicken
|$3.84
House Grilled Chicken Thigh
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Grilled Apricot Chicken
|$16.95
Chicken breast, apricots, white wine, kalamata olives, capers, orange juice, brown sugar, oil blend, spices
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Thigh
|$9.00
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
The MARKET
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$20.00
turmeric brined chicken breast, Macrina bun, avocado relish, herby yogurt dressing, pickled red onions, fries, tartar
HAMBURGERS
Galaxy Rune
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle
|Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.75
Cheddar cheese, chicken nuggets, and Ranch on sourdough bread.
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Chipotle chicken breast, New York cheddar, bacon, spinach, tomato & aioli on a Macrina brioche bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$6.95
Grilled chicken with rice & beans
|Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$17.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
Derby
2233 6th ave. S., seattle
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$15.00
house dressing, parmesan tuile, lemon, baby kale, grilled chicken breast, anchovy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$4.00
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
FRENCH FRIES
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
2300 1st Ave, Seattle
|Chicken Kabab Grill Plate
|$15.99
|Chicken Kabab Grill Salad
|$13.99
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$15.00
Pickle brined chicken, herb ranch, pickled peppers and a side of tater tots.