Grilled chicken in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN PICCATA$21.00
capers, beurre blanc, broccolini, linguine
More about Fiasco
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
More about The Matador
uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sonora Sammy$12.50
grilled chicken on our traditional bun, topped with roasted sonora chili salsa, jack cheese, and jicama slaw, and chermoula sauce
More about uneeda burger
Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Grilled Chicken$3.84
House Grilled Chicken Thigh
More about Harried & Hungry
Grilled Apricot Chicken image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Apricot Chicken$16.95
Chicken breast, apricots, white wine, kalamata olives, capers, orange juice, brown sugar, oil blend, spices
More about Pasta & Co
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Thigh$9.00
More about Capitol Cider
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry & Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh and bright spring salad featuring crisp arugula, juicy strawberries and candied almonds tossed in tajin.
More about The Matador
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
EL CAMINO image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about EL CAMINO
The MARKET image

 

The MARKET

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$20.00
turmeric brined chicken breast, Macrina bun, avocado relish, herby yogurt dressing, pickled red onions, fries, tartar
More about The MARKET
Galaxy Rune image

HAMBURGERS

Galaxy Rune

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.75
Cheddar cheese, chicken nuggets, and Ranch on sourdough bread.
More about Galaxy Rune
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Chipotle chicken breast, New York cheddar, bacon, spinach, tomato & aioli on a Macrina brioche bun
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
More about Copper Coin
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Grilled Chicken$6.95
Grilled chicken with rice & beans
Fajita Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$17.99
Flour tortilla, peppers, onions, mexican cheeses, guac, sour cream & pico
More about Laredos Grill
Derby image

 

Derby

2233 6th ave. S., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar$15.00
house dressing, parmesan tuile, lemon, baby kale, grilled chicken breast, anchovy
More about Derby
Blue Moon Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast$4.00
More about Blue Moon Burgers
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2300 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kabab Grill Plate$15.99
Chicken Kabab Grill Salad$13.99
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
f1992d97-632b-4dbc-93f1-a3e124f40eb3 image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burger$15.00
Pickle brined chicken, herb ranch, pickled peppers and a side of tater tots.
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Cactus Restaurant

