Grilled chicken salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
Sizzle&Crunch SLU

500 9th Ave N ste 150, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl$15.58
Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.
FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2302 1st Avenue, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kabab Grill Salad$13.99
