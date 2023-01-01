Grilled chicken salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Grilled Parilla Chicken Salad Platter
|$51.49
A platter for 6-8 guest. Fire grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, jack cheese, bacon, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, and choice of dressing.
More about Sizzle&Crunch SLU
Sizzle&Crunch SLU
500 9th Ave N ste 150, Seattle
|Grilled Chicken Salad Bowl
|$15.58
Comes with lettuce, house pickled carrots, sauteed scallions, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantros, jalapenos and house green sauce or tell us how you want to customize.