Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve grits

Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Low Country Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
More about Rapport
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harrys Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
White corn grits with shrimp, andouille sausage, and poached eggs.
More about Harrys Beach House
LEMONGRASS SHRIMP AND GRITS image

 

The MARKET - Downtown Seattle

1300 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LEMONGRASS SHRIMP AND GRITS$20.00
Sauteed shrimp, lemongrass sauce, greens, creamy cheesy grits, chives
More about The MARKET - Downtown Seattle
Item pic

 

JuneBaby

2122 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Stone ground white grits, with parmesan & Gulf Shrimp
More about JuneBaby
bitterroot & MAMMOTH image

BBQ

Bitterroot BBQ

5239 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1761 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheddar Grits
More about Bitterroot BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Chopped Salad

Fried Chicken Wings

Lobster Rolls

Tandoori

Cannolis

Larb Salad

Duck Salad

Volcano Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston