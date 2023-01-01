Grits in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve grits
More about Rapport
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
|Low Country Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
More about Harrys Beach House
Harrys Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
White corn grits with shrimp, andouille sausage, and poached eggs.
More about The MARKET - Downtown Seattle
The MARKET - Downtown Seattle
1300 1st ave, Seattle
|LEMONGRASS SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$20.00
Sauteed shrimp, lemongrass sauce, greens, creamy cheesy grits, chives
More about JuneBaby
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Stone ground white grits, with parmesan & Gulf Shrimp