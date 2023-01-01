Gumbo in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve gumbo
More about JuneBaby
JuneBaby
2122 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Louisiana Gumbo
|$17.00
Our classic Louisiana Gumbo made with a dark roux and finished with okra. Filled with the holy trinity and spices, our Gumbo features house-made hot link sausage, catfish boudin balls, and chicken gizzards.
|Gumbo
|$19.00
Louisiana style Gumbo with dark roux, okra, Gulf shrimp, Totten Inlet mussles, rockfish & hotlink sausage.
More about Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Tukwila
Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Tukwila
17380 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila
|S2. Gumbo
|$7.50